Tiger on prowl in MIHAN: forest officials

  • Nagpur
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 21:02 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 21:02 IST
An adult tiger has been spotted in Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) in Maharashtra, forest officials said on Tuesday. The forest department had installed several cameras traps in MIHAN on Saturday after they got information about a tiger sighting near the Infosys campus road here.

Authorities have alerted workers and people living in villages in and around MIHAN about the presence of the big cat. The tiger's presence was confirmed after the inspection of camera traps in the area, deputy conservator of forests (Nagpur)Prabhunath Shukla said.

"Forest officials and MIHAN authorities have taken necessary steps to avoid any untoward incident," Shukla said. Several major tech companies including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL, Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) etc have their campuses in the area that is spread over 4,000 hectares, located near a forest reserve.

