International Development News
Development News Edition

T'gana techie among 2 Indians arrested in Pak; missing since

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 22:02 IST
T'gana techie among 2 Indians arrested in Pak; missing since

One of the two Indians arrested in Pakistan for allegedly travelling without valid documents is a software engineer from Telangana and had gone missing from here two years ago, his family said on Tuesday. Prashant Waindham(31) had been suffering from "depression," his father Baburao said.

He and another man from Madhya Pradesh were apprehended in Pakistan's Punjab province for crossing the border 'illegally' and a case registered against them. "We had filed a missing complaint with Madhapur police here in April 2017. He was working with an IT company in the city. He was not involved in any illegal activities. We are surprised how he went to (Pakistan)," Rao told reporters here.

He had been missing since April 11, 2017 after he did not return from office, he said. He said his son had earlier mentioned about a woman colleague who wanted to marry him, while he was working in Bengaluru.

Later, the family came to know that she had moved to Switzerland and Waindham apparently wanted to meet her. However, there was no clarity on it, he said as Waindham was not in touch with the family since April 2017.

Rao urged the Centre to secure the safe release of his son. Reacting to Waindham's arrest, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said a video was being circulated, in which Waindham purportedly said he was apprehended in the neighbouring country and the matter was in the court.

The Telangana government has taken up the issue with the Centre, he said. "Only after he comes back to India will it be known as to how and why he went there. We hope he will come back soon safely," Sajjanar said.

The missing case had been referred as "undetected" after Waindham whereabouts were not known, police said. In the video, Waindham, speaking in Telugu, said he would be produced in a court and subsequently the Indian embassy there will be informed. He asked his parents not to worry.

PTI VVK GDK ROH VS VS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Sterling falls slightly with traders still hopeful of Conservative majority

Sterling edged down on Tuesday, but remained near a six-month high versus the euro on the back of a new poll reinforcing investors expectations the ruling Conservative Party will win a parliamentary majority in Britains election next month....

U.S. sees hope for wider Afghan peace in release of two hostages

The United States welcomed the release on Tuesday of two U.S. and Australian men held by the Afghan Taliban and said the gesture, a recent decline in violence, and other developments gave it hope that intra-Afghan peace talks could succeed....

UPDATE 2-Italy's bond yields rise as periphery comes under selling pressure again

Southern European bond yields rose on Tuesday, continuing to underperform higher-rated debt markets in the euro area as risk assets globally came under selling pressure.Borrowing costs in Germany, France and the Netherlands were all little ...

UPDATE 2-U.N., Red Cross say Israeli settlements are still unlawful

The United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC said on Tuesday that Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory remain in breach of international law, rejecting the Trump administrations position accepting th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019