International Development News
Development News Edition

Nearly 28,000 people went missing during 2015-17 in NE states: Home Ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:40 IST
Nearly 28,000 people went missing during 2015-17 in NE states: Home Ministry

Nearly 28,000 people, including children and women, went missing from the eight north eastern states during 2015-17, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Of the total of 27,967 people reported missing, a highest of 19,344 were from Assam, 4,455 from Tripura, 1,385 from Meghalaya, 999 from Manipur, 974 from Sikkim, 457 from Arunachal Pradesh, 343 from Nagaland and 10 from Mizoram, according to a written reply given by minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy.

"Details for the years 2018 and 2019 are not yet available," he said. In Assam, a total of 2,169 children, 2,613 women and 1,528 men were reported missing in 2015. In 2016, 2,413 children, 3,439 women and 2,130 men were reported missing.

Whereas in 2017, 1,651 children, 2,453 women and 948 were reported missing, the minister said. In Tripura, 166 children, 933 women and 642 men were reported missing in 2017 as against 197 children, 814 women and 540 men. In 2015, 179 children, 583 women and 401 men were reported missing.

In Meghalaya, 148 children, 136 women and 160 men were missing in 2017. A total of 184 children, 159 women and 155 men were reported missing in 2016 as against 179 children, 138 women and 126 men during 2015. As many as 97 children, 131 women and 109 men were reported missing from Manipur in 2017 as against 186 children, 154 women and 154 men during 2016. In 2015, 70 children, 46 women and 52 men went missing, according to the data.

In Sikkim, 88 children, 225 women and 156 men were reported missing during 2017. In 2016, 150 children, 66 women and 37 men were missing in the state as against 119 children, 77 women and 56 men during 2015. Giving details of Arunachal Pradesh, the government said, 74 children, 112 women and eight men were reported missing in 2017 as against 61 children, 34 women and 13 men in 2016.

During 2015, 105 children, 32 women and 18 men were missing from the state. In Nagaland, 103 children, 40 women and 22 men were reported missing during 2017. A total of 77 children, 20 women and 19 men were missing from the state during 2016 as against 34 children, 17 women and 11 men in 2015.

Only one child was reported missing from Mizoram in 2017. There was no missing person reported from the state in 2016. While in 2015, three children, one women and five men were reported missing in the state. In a separate data, the minister gave details of missing children traced from these eight north eastern states.

A total of 5,130 children were traced during 2015-17. Of them, 3,376 children traced were from Assam, 472 from Tripura, 377 from Meghalaya, 277 from Manipur, 269 from Sikkim, 192 from Nagaland, 163 from Arunachal Pradesh and four from Mizoram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-World champion Boks to host Scotland, Georgia in July

World champions South Africa will play two home tests against Scotland in July before hosting Tier 2 side Georgia for the first time. The Springboks will welcome the Scots on July 4 and 11, before playing Georgia a week later, South African...

Algeria army arrests militants heading for Sahel region -ministry

Algerias army has arrested eight people planning to join Islamist militants in the neighboring Sahel region, the defense ministry said on Wednesday. The eight were arrested on Tuesday in the Ghardaia and Relizane provinces, a ministry state...

CBI files supplementary charge sheet against two in Dabholkar murder case

The CBI on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against accused Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar. While Bhave is in Yerawada jail here under judicial custody, Punalekar, a ...

Rampant misuse of important antibiotics in crops: Study

High doses of antibiotics, that are vital for human beings, are being used routinely and indiscriminately in crops by farmers in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab like pesticides, a new study claimed. The study, conducted by environment think tank ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019