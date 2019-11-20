Huge cache of arms & ammunition seized in Bihar

A huge cache of arms and ammunition were seized and four arms smugglers arrested in Bihar's Munger district on Wednesday, a senior police officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a godown located at Masaspur locality of Munger town and seized 29 double-barrel guns, two rifles and a foreign-made revolver and arrested four arms smugglers, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Munger Range, Manu Maharaj said.

The police team also seized 519 live cartridges from the godown, the DIG said. The four arrested persons - Tipu Sultan, Kishan Kumar, Manoj Sharma and Bhawani Kumar - have confessed that they used to sell the firearms to criminals and naxalites between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh, Maharaj said.

The police have busted several illegal gun factories and mini-gun factories in recent few months in the district, the DIG said The police's drive against criminals and naxalites will continue, the DIG added..

