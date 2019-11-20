Ayyappa pilgrim from Mumbai dies after darshan
Ayyappa pilgrim from Mumbai dies after darshan Sabarimala, Nov 20 (PTI): A 76-year-old Ayyappa devotee from Mumbai, who was returning after darshan, died following heart attack on Wednesday, police said. The deceased, M V Balan, from Chembur was being taken on a 'dolly' when he complained of chest pain.
Though he was rushed to an emergency medical centre and later to a cardiac care centre, his life could not be saved, police said. The dolly system at Sabarimala is a carriage system for elderly devotees and those with physical disabilities who would be unable to trek the hill shrine.
They are carried by four people on a chair tied to two poles..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ayyappa
- Mumbai
- Sabarimala
- MV Balan
- Chembur
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Poster projecting Aaditya Thackeray as Maha CM installed outside Matoshree
Mumbai: 2 Ladies Special flagged-off on 68th Foundation Day of Central Railway
PMC Bank depositors protest outside RBI office in Mumbai
PMC Bank depositors protest outside RBI office in Mumbai
Security tightened in Mumbai ahead of Ayodhya case verdict