344 police station buildings being built in Assam: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said his government is constructing buildings for 344 police stations in the state, of which 73 would be completed in the first phase. The state government is improving the infrastructure of the police stations for strengthening police-public relations, Sonowal said while inaugurating a newly-constructed building of Agia police station in Goalpara district.

"The new buildings are being constructed under the 'MOITRI' (Mission of Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image) scheme. The state government envisages to improve police-public relations under it," he said. Sonowal said the police stations will be equipped with modern facilities and people-friendly services.

"These facilities will create an environment for people to approach the police, besides generating enthusiasm among the personnel towards work," he said. The chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords top priority to smart police and police stations.

Sonowal also urged the police to be committed to serving people with dedication and honesty. To rein in crime against women, the state government has set up fast track courts, which has increased the conviction rate, the chief minister said.

Sonowal said fast track courts have also been set up for the trial of poachers, following which 13 of them have been convicted..

