Two held in Ghaziabad for demanding Rs 5 lakh extortion from JE

Two men were arrested after a gunfight with police here for allegedly demanding an extortion of Rs 5 lakh from a junior engineer of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, officials said on Wednesday. The accused, Akash and Ravi, were injured after being shot in the legs during the exchange of gunfire with police on Tuesday night, they said.

Police had received a complaint in this regard from Baljeet Singh, who is posted in Hapur as a Junior Engineer, on November 15, Superintendent of Police (Rural Area) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said. Singh, a resident of Dev Vihar near Sikri Kalan village, alleged that the duo had placed several extortion calls and were frequently changing the destination for taking the money they had demanded from him, Jadaun said.

They had also threatened to kill his family members if the demand was not fulfilled, the SP said. He said a team of Modi Nagar police sent Singh to meet the accused at a previously decided location with 10 bundles of dummy currency notes covered with genuine ones.

When the motorcycle-borne accused reached there, police encircled them. They fired at the team, damaging the windscreen of the police vehicle, but were shot in the legs in retaliatory action, the SP said. He said the accused were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Two country-made pistols, three live and two used cartridges, a motorcycle and the mobile phone used in the commission of crime were recovered from their possession, Jadaun said.

