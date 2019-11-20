UP: Six Myanmarese nationals among nine injured in road accident

Six Myanmarese nationals and three others were injured in a road accident on the Gorakhpur-Sonouli highway in Maharajganj district on Wednesday, police said. A minibus carrying nine Myanmarese nationals was going to Shravasti from Lumbini in Nepal when it collided with a tanker near Mahua Chauraha on the Gorakhpur-Sonouli highway, they said.

Apart from the six people from Myanmar, a tourist from Tripura, the driver and helper of the minibus were also injured, they said. The tanker driver managed to flee while the vehicle has been seized.

The injured were rushed to the Ratanpur community health centre, police said. According to police, those injured included five women.

They were identified as Chakhu Y, Nis Khilta Deen, Mis YY Kin, Mishatehate, Momohe and Mai Palida of Myanmar; Rifru from Tripura, driver Ashok Kumar, a resident of Allahabad, and helper Amit Singh, a resident of Pratapgarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)