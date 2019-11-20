International Development News
Development News Edition

Eight men held for killing elephant, stealing tusk

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 19:24 IST
Eight men held for killing elephant, stealing tusk

Eight people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a wild elephant and removing its tusks in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, a forest official said. The tuskless carcass of an elephant was found in the forest near Sonhat village under Raghunathnagar forest range on November 18, the official said.

During investigation, the authorities zeroed in on 11 people from Sonhat and a nearby village, and arrested eight of them under relevant sections of Wildlife Protection Act, he said. Efforts are on to trace three others who are absconding, he added.

On November 6, the accused had laid a live electric wire trap in the forest to hunt a wild boar. However, the elephant fell into the trap and got electrocuted, he said. The next morning, the accused allegedly removed the animal's tusks and hid them in a garden, he said.

"The accused had allegedly planned to sell the tusks and were looking for prospective buyers," he added. Forest officials have seized two tusks, weighing 15.90 kg and 16.40 kg respectively, he said, adding that the tusks are worth around Rs 70 lakh in the international market..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi decides to reduce rights issue timeline to 31 days

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday decided to reduce the overall time taken for a rights issue to 31 days from the current 55, a move aimed at making the process more efficient. Besides, the regulator has made ASBA Applications Supported b...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 20

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe police use tear gas, batons in opposition crackdown

Zimbabwean police on Wednesday used batons, tear gas and water cannon to beat up and disperse supporters of the main opposition party who had gathered outside their party headquarters in the capital to listen to a speech by their leader. Mo...

FACTBOX-'We followed the president's orders': Highlights from Sondland testimony

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is leading an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine, held the fourth day of public hearings on Wednesday. The following are select quotations f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019