High-speed wi-fi facility provided at 574 stations in SCR

  Updated: 20-11-2019 19:54 IST
  Created: 20-11-2019 19:54 IST
High-speed wi-fi facility provided at 574 stations in SCR Amaravati, Nov 20 (PTI): The South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday announced provision of free high-speed Wi- Fi facility, under the Digital India Mission, has been completed in 574 railway stations in the zone. Provision of free Wi-Fi in SCR was started in Secunderabad railway station in the year 2015, its General Manager Gajanan Mallya said in a release.

The facility has been extended to 574 railway stations, including five A-1 and 31 A class stations, in the last four years, with the support of Rail Tel Corporation of India Limited, in lines with guidelines of the Railway Board. "Wi-Fi access at railway stations is increasing day by day due to easy and low-cost availability of smart phones in the market. On an average, more than 50,000 users are using the free Wi-Fi facility across the zone daily, with an (aggregate) upload of 5,000 GB and download of 28,000 GB data," the General Manager said.

"Our free Wi-Fi has become so handy that teachers of a government school in the vicinity of Gollapalli railway station are using it as a teaching aid," he pointed out. Free Wi-Fi services to rail users are being provided under the brand 'Rail Wire', the retail broadband initiative of Rail Tel.

Mallya said the free high-speed Wi-Fi at small railway stations located in rural areas has been encouraging the local population to adopt digital technology and thus making them part of Digital India..

