MHA cancels citizenship of Telangana MLA Chennamaneni for concealing facts

The Home Ministry on Wednesday cancelled the citizenship of Telangana MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni for concealing facts about his visits abroad. The information was related to his visits during the 12-month period immediately preceding his application seeking Indian citizenship.

"His misrepresentation/concealment of fact misled the government of India in making its decision initially. Had he revealed the fact that he had not resided in

India for one year before making the application, the competent authority in this ministry would not have granted citizenship to him," a home ministry order said.

It said that the competent authority is "satisfied that it is not conducive to public good that Chennamaneni continues to be a citizen of India" and therefore decided that he "ceases" to be a citizen of the country.

