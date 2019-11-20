Kazakhastan's Ambassador calls on Assam Governor Guwahati, Nov 20 (PTI)Kazakhstan's Ambassador to India Yerlan Alimbayev called on Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. The governor apprised the envoy on all potential areas where Assam and Kazakhstan can collaborate for the mutual interests of both countries, an official release said.

Mukhi also pointed out that Assam has rich potential in tea, tourism, waterways and information technology sectors. "Guwahati is the gateway to South-East Asian countries and a very important business and commercial centre which can play a lead role in bolstering bilateral relations between Assam and Kazakhstan", he said.

The governor also drew the attention of the envoy to the potential of the food processing industry in Assam and invited Kazakhstan's involvement to reap dividends for mutual benefits of both countries. Alimbayev said Assam tea is very popular in Kazakhstan and a delegation from the country would come and visit the tea gardens along with other sectors to launch bilateral trade relations.

Mukhi appreciated the Kazakhstan envoy's gesture of visiting Assam and hoped that both countries keep working to strengthen bilateral relations and reap mutual benefits..

