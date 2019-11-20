Over 90,000 eligible people left out of housing scheme in Uttarakhand

Over 90,000 eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana were left out of the ambit of the scheme in Uttarakhand. The fact emerged at a meeting held on Wednesday by state Cooperative and Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat to review the progress of projects under the Rural Development Department.

It was decided at the meeting that around 94,000 eligible beneficiaries of the scheme who could not avail of it would be brought back under its ambit, an official release said. The beneficiaries of the scheme were selected on the basis of the 2011 Census.

The minister asked the secretary, rural development, to prepare a proposal, seeking the inclusion of the left-out beneficiaries under the scheme.

