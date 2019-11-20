International Development News
Odisha govt removes B K Sharma as DGP, appoints Abhay in his place

  • Bhubaneswar
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 23:37 IST
The Odisha government on Wednesday night removed B K Sharma as the Director General of Police (DGP) and appointed Abhay, a 1986-batch IPS officer, as the new police chief, a notification issued by the Home Department said. The action came barely minutes after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik constituted a three-member committee, headed by the chief secretary, to probe the allegations against Sharma, who was also in-charge of Fire Service and Home Guard.

Sharma, a 1986-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the head of the police force three months ago and was made the in-charge DGP. "On the recommendation of the Union Public Service Commission and in the interest of public service, Abhay, IPS, 1986 batch, at present working as the director of SVPNPA, Hyderabad, on central deputation, is appointed as Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), Odisha," the notification said.

Senior IPS officer Satyajit Mohanty of the 1988 batch, has been posted as the Director, Intelligence, and will remain in-charge of DGP till Abhay joins, it said. Another senior IPS officer, Sunil Ray (1987-batch), has been posted as the new director of Fire Service and Home Guard.

B K Sharma has now been posted as an officer on special duty in the Home Department. The notification also said that there is a large pendency of applications for issuance of the fire safety recommendations and certificates in the Directorate of Fire Services.

"This has caused immense inconvenience not only to the general public but also to business, industry, educational and medical establishments," the Home Department said. The committee will inquire into the matter relating to non-compliance of government instructions by the Directorate of Fire Service and circumstances under which applications for the fire safety recommendations and certificates have been kept pending for long period, the order said.

