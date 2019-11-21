HIGHLIGHTS AT 1 PM

Following are the top stories at 1300 hours:

NATION:

LGD3 SC-KASHMIR Answer every question raised on restrictions imposed in Kashmir: SC to JK

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Jammu and Kashmir administration that it will have to respond to each and every question raised on the restrictions imposed in the erstwhile state after the abrogation of Article 370.

DEL7 DL-AIR QUALITY Air quality severe in city

New Delhi: Air quality in many parts of Delhi and the national capital region turned severe on Thursday due to calm winds and high humidity.

DEL19 LD COMMITTEE-PRAGYA Pragya Thakur nominated to key committee on defence

New Delhi: Controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur has been nominated to a crucial consultative committee on defence.

DEL17 CWC-LD MAHA CWC discusses Maha situation, final decision to be announced Friday

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee on Thursday granted in-principle approval to the party to form government in Maharashtra along with the NCP and the Shiv Sena, sources said.

DEL14 MAHA-RAUT-LD GOVT Final decision on Maha govt in a day or two: Sanjay Raut

New Delhi: A new government in Maharashtra should be in place before December and a final decision on it will be taken in a day or two, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday, amid parleys between his party and the Congress-NCP combine.

LGM1 TN-HC-RAJIV-PAROLE HC grants 30-day parole to Rajiv Gandhi killer Robert Payas

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday granted a 30-day parole to Robert Payas, one of the seven convicts serving a life term for assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

BOM1 MH-JNU-SENA Sena slams Centre over 'lathicharge' on JNU students, says govt shouldn't run amok

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Thursday targeted the Modi government over Delhi police's "inhuman" lathicharge on JNU students, including those challenged visually, during a protest against hostel fee hike, saying no government should run amok in this manner.

BUSINESS:

DEL4 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex, Nifty start on a cautious note amid weak global cues

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks opened on a tepid note on Thursday as fresh concerns over the US-China trade deal kept global investors on edge.

DEL6 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee slips 8 paise to 71.89 against USD in early trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 8 paise to 71.89 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday tracking muted opening in domestic equities.

FOREIGN:

FGN8 LANKA-RAJAPAKSA Mahinda Rajapaksa to be sworn in as Lanka PM

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa's elder brother and former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa will be sworn in as the new prime minister on Thursday.

SPORTS:

SPD6 SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI Will play D/N Test in Australia only if there is practice game: Kohli

Kolkata: India captain Virat Kohli is open to the idea of Day/Night Test in Australia next year provided his team is allocated a practice match, something which wasn't on the table during the 2017-18 tour Down Under.

