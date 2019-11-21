Girl dies after being bit by snake inside classroom

A 10-year-old girl died after being bit by a snake inside her classroom at Sultan Bathery in Wayanad district, police said on Thursday. The fifth standard student, Shehala, was taken to the hospital only an hour after the incident, students of the government vocational higher secondary school alleged.

A teacher has been suspended, pending inquiry, government sources said. The incident occurred on Wednesday.PTI UD RRT BN BN.

