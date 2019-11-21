Lt Guv Murmu calls for road shows to attract travellers to J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu has asked the tourism department to conduct road shows outside the Union Territory to attract travellers to the region. He also suggested setting up kiosks of the tourism department at conspicuous points across railways stations, airports and engage accredited guides for facilitation of tourists coming to Jammu and Kashmir.

Murmu was speaking at a meeting convened here to review the progress of various steps taken for the development of the tourism sector, an official spokesman said on Thursday. He said the Lt Governor stressed on ensuring that all the requisite facilities are available in every tourist destination for the convenience of tourists.

Emphasising on safety measures, Murmu directed the tourism department to conduct a safety audit of ropeways and entrusted upon the officers to ensure the availability of trained rescue professionals and medical facilities at skiing sites. He also asked it to explore the possibilities of developing small skiing sites across various tourist destinations in the Union Territory.

Speaking on Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex here, the Lt Governor asked the officers to prepare a comprehensive plan for the restoration of the heritage building. He directed them to identify popular places within the Jammu city to develop a tourist circuit after proper planning among various departments and devising harmonised methods for utilizing the inter-departmental resources, the spokesman said.

He said the meeting also discussed some key issues including road connectivity to various tourist destinations, developing adventure and golf tourism and optimum utilisation of the tourism infrastructure.

