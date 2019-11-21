International Development News
Development News Edition

Difficult to provide reservation in lateral recruitment: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 15:45 IST
Difficult to provide reservation in lateral recruitment: Govt

The Centre on Thursday said it is difficult and not viable to provide reservation in lateral entry of professionals in the government sector. Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh said lateral entry of professionals in the government will not result in any kind of discrimination against existing cadre of officers.

"...It was decided that it is difficult to provide reservation in these single cadre posts and it is not perhaps viable," he said in Rajya Sabha. While replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, Singh said the subject of lateral entry has been raised in this House earlier as well. First of all, let it be made clear that this entire process has been carried out with clear mindset and policy. It is not as if it started now.

"The lateral entry proposal was approved by the previous government," he said. "Reservation is not applicable for appointment to single post cadres," the minister said in his written reply.

Singh said the proposal was first taken up in 2008 when for the first time it came through the Administrative Reforms Committee and was approved by the then PMO of 2011. The minister said the most distinguished example of lateral entry of professionals in the government sector is of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Answering a supplementary question on reservation and selection criteria, Singh said, "The procedure of this selection has been determined with transparency and objectivity and it is being carried out through UPSC. Therefore nobody will be asked about background .. (it will be decided) on the basis of one's capability and experience..".

He said according to parameters determined, a person applying to a joint secretary post needs to be above the age of 40 and have at least 15 years of work experience in whichever sector he or she has been working. For a director or deputy secretary one needs to have at least 10 years of work experience and aged at least 35 years, Singh said, adding this is aimed at attracting the best of talent.

The Government has, from time to time, appointed some prominent persons for specific assignments keeping in view their specialised knowledge and expertise in the domain area. Based on recommendations of the Sectoral Group of Secretaries on Governance in its report submitted in February 2017, and report of NITI Aayog regarding three year action agenda for 2017-18 to 2019-20, the government decided to undertake lateral recruitment of 10 Joint Secretaries in 10 Ministries or Departments.

The selection process was undertaken by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Replying to a supplementary question on any plan to set up a separate service, Singh said if a separate service is set up, it will become another parallel service. To go in for the best of the best, particularly as we evolve as a nation, the specialised services are becoming more and more imperative".

"We just trying to enlarge the pool, to go in for the best of the best to enlarge the pool, to supplement existing services not to replace or threaten existing services," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Walayar sisters death case: Kerala govt announces judicial

The Kerala government on Thursday announced a judicial probe into the deaths of two Dalit sisters of Walayar after being sexually exploited. The Judicial inquiry would be conducted by former district judge P K Haneefa.A decision in this reg...

Soccer-Real wary of Odegaard threat for Sociedad

Second-placed Real Madrid host Real Sociedad on Saturday hoping their decision to loan Martin Odegaard to their fellow high-flyers will not come back to haunt them. Odegaard joined Real at 16 in 2015, making just one appearance for the firs...

Deduction in prisoners wages for victim fund not wrong if allowed under law: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said there is nothing wrong with deducting wages of prisoners for victim welfare fund provided it is permitted under the statute, but it cant be done through executive action. A bench of Chief Justice D N Pa...

UK Conservatives hold 16-pt lead over Labour: Ipsos MORI/Evening Standard poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party holds a 16-point lead over the opposition Labour Party three weeks ahead of the Dec. 12 general election, according to an Ipsos MORI poll for the Evening Standard newspaper.The Conser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019