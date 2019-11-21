International Development News
Development News Edition

Hema Malini raises issue of monkey menace in LS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 16:00 IST
Hema Malini raises issue of monkey menace in LS

The issue of monkey menace at religious places and in Lutyens Zone in the national capital was raised in Lok Sabha on Thursday by BJP MP Hema Malini. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, the MP from Mathura, said monkey menace at religious places was a matter of concern and the government should do something about it.

"People in Vrindavan and Mathura in my constituency have been hit by the menace with monkeys snatching items from pilgrims," she said. The actor-turned-politician also said sterilisation attempts have made monkeys "violent".

Blaming the menace on deforestation, she suggested that the government develop a monkey safari there. Many other members in the House raised similar concerns.

LJP MP Chirag Paswan said the monkey menace is a matter of concern for people staying in Lutyens Zone in the national capital. "Their terror is such that children cannot play in gardens of their homes located in Lutyens Zone. People are forced to stay in homes. And all this is happening as we destroyed their homes (forests). Now they have entered homes," he said.

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay recounted that once a monkey snatched his spectacles and returned only after he offered it fruit juice..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Walayar sisters death case: Kerala govt announces judicial

The Kerala government on Thursday announced a judicial probe into the deaths of two Dalit sisters of Walayar after being sexually exploitation. The Judicial inquiry would be conducted by former district judge P K Haneefa. A decision in thi...

UPDATE 1-German bond yields break 3-day falling streak as trade talks watched

Benchmark German bond yields ended a three-day falling streak and drifted higher on Thursday as investors took profits after a rally, although concern over whether the United States and China would sign a trade deal this year capped a spike...

UPDATE 3-'Radical and ambitious': UK's Labour unveils socialist plan for Britain

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn unveiled his opposition partys election manifesto on Thursday, setting out his radical plans to transform Britain with public sector pay rises, higher taxes on companies and a sweeping nationalisation of infrastr...

Labour's Corbyn vows to give Britain a pay rise through taxing the rich

Britains opposition Labour Party will fund a pay rise for workers and upgrades to national infrastructure by taxing the rich, party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday as he unveiled the partys Dec 12. election manifesto. Corbyn said the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019