IED found on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in J-K's Kulgam, defused

  • PTI
  |
  • Srinagar
  |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 17:33 IST
  |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 17:26 IST
Image Credit: ANI

An improvised explosive device (IED) was on Thursday recovered and later defused by security forces on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Kulgam district, police said. A road-opening party of the Army detected a suspicious object on the highway at Ganjipora stop axis, a police official said.

He said bomb disposal squad teams of the Army and police reached the spot and on their search, two tin boxes with wires out were found. Apparently it looked like an IED and was destroyed on the spot, the official said, adding there was no loss of life or property in the incident.

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

