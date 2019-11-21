Land pooling policy: DDA received over 6000 applications, says govt

Over 6,000 applications for nearly 6,409 hectare of land have been received by DDA through its registration portal for its land pooling policy, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday. In a written reply to a question, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said these applications were being scrutinised and mapping of pooled land on geographic information system (GIS) platform had been undertaken by the DDA to ascertain the eligibility of sectors.

The Delhi Development Authority had launched the online portal in February to ease application and verification processes for stakeholders of the land pooling policy. The policy, notified by DDA in September last year, is aimed at allowing the city to get 17 lakh housing units capable of accommodating 76 lakh people. It covers urbanizable areas of urban extensions at 95 villages in the national capital.

"DDA has informed that as on September 6, 2019 (last date for receipt of applications), a total of 6,071 applications have been received on the web-portal through which 6,409.60 Hectare of land has been registered for express of willingness to participate in Land Pooling Policy (LPP)," Puri said in the written reply. The land poling policy is based on public private partnership towards pro-actively increasing economic opportunities and housing supply in a time-bound manner and harnessing private potential through pooling of land parcels.

Under the policy, agencies will develop infrastructure like roads, schools, hospitals, community centres and stadia on the pooled land and return a portion of the plot to farmers who can later execute housing projects with the help of private builders.

