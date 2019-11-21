International Development News
SEMrush to Organize the Biggest Marketing Show in India

Marketing show will witness presence of world-known marketing leaders from across the globe and will address their best practices in solving the most challenging aspects of modern businesses

SEMrush Marketing show also share insights into emerging digital strategies, innovative technologies, and best practices to move your business to the next level The show will entail 40 international speakers from all over the world, 4 stages, thousands of participants and 14 hours of intensive networking

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMrush - A leading online visibility management platform will host the biggest marketing show in India on 5th December 2019 in Bengaluru at - Sheraton Grande Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center. SEMrush Marketing Show will entail 40 renowned speakers from top international companies that will include Microsoft, Uber, Uber Eats, TCS, Indigo, Nykaa, and OLX. The conference will gather around thousands of participants and offer best content in Growth, SEO and Online Ads.

SEMrush

At the conference, the participants will be able to attend the advanced workshops on Ads and Analytics that will be conducted by experts from renowned companies such as Google and LinkedIn. This conference promises a day full of actionable learning, unlimited inspiration and productive networking for the marketers and strategists. Additionally, Purna Virji Senior Manager of Global Engagement Microsoft; Luis Rodriguez, SEO & Web Lead Latam Uber & Uber Eats; Vargab Bakshi International Partnerships Lead at Shopify, and many others will be amongst the keynote speakers to watch out for.

Mr. Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications, SEMrush commented, "It is a remarkable platform for creative minds to come together and share the ingenious ideas, insights and practices in digital marketing domain. Through the panels and discussions, the event will shed light on the new-age brand marketing techniques and influence marketing professionals to learn all about the industry. The event is an endeavor towards establishing a comprehension of the best methods and mechanics of marketing and SEO management. It is a great example of event driving Digital India initiative". According to SEMrush data, global searches for some Indian startups in abroad grew up by 1000% in the last three years. 'Digital marketing' is 140% higher in demand in India now than it was in 2016.

More featured speakers:

Vargab Bakshi Shopify Deepa Kedoor, Linkedin

Aleyda Solis, Orainti Benu Agarwal, founder at Milestone

Lukasz Zelezny, international award-winning SEO expert Neena Dasgupta, Zirca

Craig Campbell, international award-winning SEO expert Lisa Raehsler, International SEM&PPC expert

Ridhi Adlakha, Tata Consultancy Services Amy Bishop, Cultivating

Michel Morgan, Clix Marketing Charmis Pala, Cleartrip

Hitesh Malhora, Nykaa Almitra Kamik, CleverTap

Shahina Meru, Merkle Anshuman Kumar, Intuit

Sandeep Singh, Spotlight (ex. Bira 91)

The registration is open and available at: https:emrushconf.in/

About SEMrush:

SEMrush is an online visibility management platform ensuring businesses get measurable results from online marketing. Trusted by over 4,000,000 marketers worldwide, SEMrush offers solutions for SEO, PPC, content, social media and competitive research PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

