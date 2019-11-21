J-K Police repatriates Pakistani national as goodwill gesture

A Pakistani national, who had sneaked into the Indian territory, was repatriated by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district as a goodwill gesture, police said on Thursday. "Today, Kupwara police repatriated a Pakistani national identified as Shabir Ahmad, a resident of Pajkote," a police spokesman said.

He said Ahmad was arrested near Dilar check-post in the Karnah area of the district on May 18 this year when he had crossed over into this side without seeking requisite permission. The spokesman said a case under relevant sections of the law was registered in police station Karnah and the individual was taken to a hospital for medical examination where doctors reported that he was suffering from a mental disorder.

Accordingly, the authorities in the Centre were approached to take up the matter with the authorities concerned in Pakistan so as to facilitate Ahmad's return to that country, he said. After fulfilling legal formalities, Ahmad was handed over to the authorities from Pakistan via Teetwal on Thursday as a goodwill gesture, the spokesman said.

