Delhi: Minister praises bus marshal for saving 4-yr-old girl from being kidnapped

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday praised a bus marshal who saved a four-year-old girl from being kidnapped. The girl was with the accused kidnapper in a cluster bus and was weeping, when the marshal, Arun Kumar, rescued her near Palam on Wednesday, the minister said.

She was later united with her parents, he said. Gahlot lauded Kumar as a "hero" and said the marshals deployed in all public buses were fulfilling their duty of passenger safety.

