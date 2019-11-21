BJP creating environment of 'fear and intimidation' through the NRC

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday accused the BJP of creating an environment of "fear and intimidation" through the NRC process.

"The Modi-Amit Shah duo continue to play the game of scaring people and polarising them on communal lines. Despite the fact that there are multiple indentity proofs- Aadhar, Epic, Pan etc., the scare of NRC is to intensify the environment of fear and intimidation...," he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)