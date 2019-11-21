Student posing as ortho surgeon held for extortion

A20-year-old man who allegedly extorted Rs 2.8 lakh from a woman after posing as an orthopedic surgeon on a matrimonial site, was arrested here on Thursday, police said. The woman had to quit her job inMalaysia due to harassment and threats for more money from the man B Sainath, a physiotherapy student, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

The man masqueraded as an orthopedic surgeon on a popular matrimonal site and gained the confidence of the woman who shared her photos with him. Later, he asked her for money, saying his ATM card was damaged and he wanted to help his friends following which she transferred Rs 2.8 lakh on different occasions, police said.

Later, when he started asking for more money, she grew suspicious and asked him to return the amount. He threatened that he would morph her pictures and post them on porn sites besides share photos with her family members and friends over social media platforms, police said.

Unable to put up with the harassment, the woman quit her job in Malaysia and retured to India to lodge a complaint with police. During investigations, police found that he had also cheated other women using a similar modus operandi..

