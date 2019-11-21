750 complaints registered against fraudulent recruitment agencies in last 5 yrs: MEA

A total of 750 complaints were registered against fraudulent recruitment agencies in the last five years, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said this in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

According to data available with Pravasiya Bhartiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK), 750 complaints were registered against fraudulent recruitment agencies in the last five years , he said. Muraleedharan said 342 complaints were received till October 31 this year and 278 in 2018.

The number was 44 in 2017, 43 each in 2016 and 2015, according to the data given by the minister. On number of agencies having overseas recruitment licence, Muraleedharan said the list of Recruiting Agents (RAs) is dynamic and as on November 18 there were 1,418 active RAs.

