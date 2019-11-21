Govt notifies election of SGPC office bearers, members

The Centre has notified the election of a 15-member executive body of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the apex body for the management of the holy places of Sikhs, with Gobind Singh as its president and Raghujit Singh as senior vice president. "In pursuance of the provisions contained in sub-rule (2) of rule 11 of the Sikh Gurdwaras Board (Election of Office Bearers and Executive Committee) Rules, 1925, the central government hereby publishes the names of the following persons elected as office-bearers and members of the executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee in its general meeting held on November 13, 2018," a home ministry notification said.

The other office bearers of the SGPC are junior vice president Bikkar Singh, general secretary Gurbachan Singh Karmuwala. The members include Gurmeet Singh, Amrik Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Jarnail Singh, Jagjit Singh Talwandi, Khushwinder Singh, Bhai Manjit Singh, Amrik Singh Vachhoa, Tara Singh, Bibi Jasbir Kaur Zaffarwal and Shingara Singh Lohian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)