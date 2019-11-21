Tripura to accommodate up to 500 Bru families if Centre gives

With the final Bru repatriation process hitting a deadlock, the Tripura government has written to the Centre, saying it could accommodate up to 500 families in the state if adequate funds were sanctioned for the cause. In a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Biplab Deb said the final repatriation process was scheduled to end on November 30, as per the agreement signed between the Centre, governments of Mizoram and Tripura, and the representatives of Bru migrants, but only 144 of 4,447 families have returned to their home state so far.

Thousands of Bru families fled Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei districts of Mizoram in 1997 and moved to Tripura in the wake of an ethnic conflict. The Centre, along with the governments of Tripura and Mizoram, had been trying to repatriate them to their home state over the past one decade, with little success.

Several Bru families have refused to return to Mizoram, citing security concerns and inadequate rehabilitation package. Some have also sought a separate autonomous council for the community. "Strong reluctance has been noticed on the part of Bru migrants to return to Mizoram. The repatriation process has not been successful. So far, only 144 families (699 persons) have shifted to Mizoram in the current phase of repatriation.

"The state government is of the view that Bru refugees who wish to stay in Tripura may be allowed to do so The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) may give them a suitable package at par with what is being offered to those returning to Mizoram," Deb wrote to Shah on Sunday. The chief minister, however, pointed out that availability of land is likely to be a major constraint in Tripura and requested the MHA to think of a suitable solution.

In addition, he said, accommodating the Bru families would put a strain on the state's exchequer. "Keeping this in view, not more than 400-500 families may settle down in a particular subdivision of the state.

Additional funds would be required for the development of the area, where Bru refugees will be settling down," Deb said. The Centre has approved Rs 350 crore, covering transportation and rehabilitation expenses, for the ninth and the final repatriation process, which began on October 3.

It promised to deposit Rs 4 lakh in the bank account of every repatriated family, along with a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh as housing assistance, free ration and Rs 5,000 per month for a period of two years..

