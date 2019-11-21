Two policemen among three booked for raping woman in Punjab's Barnala   Chandi'

International Development News
Two policemen among three booked for raping woman in Punjab's Barnala

Two policemen among three were booked booked on the charge of raping a woman in a moving vehicle in Punjab's Barnala district, police said on Thursday. Assistant Sub-Inspector Baldev Singh, head constable Tarun Kumar and one Jagdev were booked for allegedly raping the woman, they said.

Both policemen, posted at the Tallewal police station in Barnala, had been suspended and a departmental inquiry had also been ordered against them, Barnala SSP Harjeet Singh said over the phone. Police said while ASI Baldev Singh and Jagdev had been arrested, efforts were on to nab the head constable.

The case was registered on Wednesday after the woman lodged a complaint on November 18, police said. The victim alleged that she was raped by the accused on November 13.

