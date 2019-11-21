International Development News
First woman pilot of Indian Navy to join ops on Dec 2

  • PTI
  • Kochi
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 21:24 IST
  • Created: 21-11-2019 21:24 IST
First woman pilot of Indian Navy will join Naval operations here on December 2, two days ahead of Navy Day on December 4, a Defence source said here on Thursday. The first woman pilot, Lieutenant Shivangi, will join naval operations on completion of operational training here on December 2.

"Shivangi will graduate to become the First female Pilot of Indian Navy. She hails from Muzzafarpur, Bihar and completed her schooling from DAV Public school, Muzzafarpur," the source told PTI. She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year.

The Navy's Aviation branch has had women officers operating as air traffic control officers and as 'observers' in the aircraft who are responsible for communication and weapons, the source said. Shivangi, who had been undergoing training at the Southern Naval Command here, will get authorisation on December 2 to fly dornier aircrafts.

The Navy will have its first woman pilot trained by Navy to make first cockpit entry on December 2, the source said without elaborating..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

