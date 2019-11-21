Defence committee members pose as policemen in MP; probe on

The Madhya Pradesh police has started investigation into a case where Nagar Raksha Samiti (city defence committee) members were caught posing as policemen a year back. Now, a traffic inspector has been served notice in this one-year old case, police said.

The case came to light when a whistleblower filed a complaint. Asked about the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pankaj Pandey said, This is one-year-old case but came to light now.

"Four members of Nagar Raksha Samiti, identified as Rinkesh Rajak, Surendra Khare, Kamal Khare and Shivam, were found wearing police uniform. During interrogation, these four persons said they started wearing the police uniform on instructions from traffic inspector Arvind Dangi, he said.

Dangi has been served a notice and a reply sought from him. Suitable action will be taken after receiving his reply, Pandey said. Gwalior SP Navneet Bhasin said, The case is being investigated. The officer concerned has been served notice to know his side.

Asked about these fake policemen running a parallel 'police' station, as reported in a section of the media, Bhasin said, We cant say more on this as the matter is being investigated. A Vyapam scam whistleblower, Ashish Chaturvedi, said he had brought this issue to notice of authorities a year back.

"Donning the police uniform by those who are not in the force is a crime and a case should be registered against Arvind Dangi and these four persons. I will take legal recourse if no action is taken against these people," he said. PTI COR ADU MAS RSY RSY.

