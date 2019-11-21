Two held for kidnapping and killing man over land dispute in Gurgaon

Two assailants have been arrested for kidnapping and killing a man over a land dispute, police said on Thursday. Ajay, 19, and Chandra Shekhar, 27, were arrested in Jhajjar by a team of the Crime Branch on a tip off on Wednesday.

On September 28, according to a complaint lodged by the victim's cousin, a group of over 10 men came on bikes and cars at 25-year-old Sanjeev's house in Basai village here and took him for a stroll. They later kidnapped him, Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

During investigation, a police team found the body of Sanjeev on Garhi Harsaru road with bullet injuries, the officer said. Ajay and Chandra Shekhar confessed to committing the crime. They told police that they, along with other accomplices, had a dispute with Sanjeev over a plot of land.

The accused kidnapped him, assaulted him brutally and gunned him down, the police said. They later dumped the body on Garhi Harsaru road.

They accused were on police remand and efforts were being made to nab their other accomplices, the officer said. Two other accused involved in the crime were held on November 18.

Total four people have been arrested in the case so far, the police said.

