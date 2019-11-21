International Development News
Development News Edition

160 ABVP members protesting against JNU hostel fee hike detained, released later

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 22:34 IST
160 ABVP members protesting against JNU hostel fee hike detained, released later
Image Credit: Wikipedia

One-hundred-and-sixty members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were detained and taken to the Parliament Street Police Station after they tried to march towards Shastri Bhawan, that houses the HRD Ministry, in protest against hostel fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University, police said. The students' organisation began their protest march from Mandi House demanding scrapping of the high-power committee set up by the HRD Ministry following the agitation by JNU students against the hostel fee hike.

According to the RSS-affiliated students' organisation, Delhi University Students' Union President Akshit Dhaiya and ABVP's State Secretary Siddharth Yadav were am,ong those detained. The police said 160 protestors, including 12 women, were stopped midway and taken to the police station, after they jumped barricades. All the detained protestors were later released.

DUSU President Akshit Dahiya said, "We stand in unison with all sincere protestors and request the government to put in place a discrete regulatory body to independently judge the necessity as well as delineate the quantum of any fee hikes in future." A protester, Rajiv Mittal, said, "All we want is a complete rollback of fee hike. The temporary relief by administration is just a lollipop."

"Besides the rollback of hostel fee hike, we also want that some of the other issues pertaining to dress code, time restrictions on library hours must also be looked into," another protester said. ABVP Delhi Secretary Sidharth Yadav said, "We chose to organize a separate protest vis-a-vis JNUSU because of the latter's unseemly actions wherein they desecrated the university space and damaged public property, in addition to undercutting the momentum and sullying the spirit of the ongoing movement."

Manish Jangid, Secretary, ABVP, JNU, said, "While JNUSU has thrown in the towel, we continue to hold out. The manner in which the police authorities stymied our protest was undemocratic. We call for the HRD Minister to either unconditionally comply with our demands or resign forthwith." Gajender, a PHD scholar, said, "We have raised objections to certain rules imposed by the administration in the hostel manual. Earlier we didn't have to pay for electricity, water and sanitation but with this new rule, we will have to end up spending more money."

Another protestor said that their classes were affected due to the ongoing dispute. "We want the issues to be sorted at the earliest so that we can resume our classes," said Rakesh, a PHD scholar.

Students of JNU have been protesting for over three weeks against a draft hostel manual, which has provisions for a hostel fee hike, a dress code and curfew timings. The executive council (EC) of the university had announced a partial rollback of the fee hike, only for the students from the BPL category without any scholarships, but the students had dubbed it as an "eyewash". The EC had also removed the provisions for curfew timings and dress code from the draft hostel manual.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK stocks fall as trade fears, Labour manifesto weigh

UK shares fell on Thursday on concerns about U.S.-China relations and the opposition Labour Partys election manifesto plans to raise taxes on companies and renationalise infrastructure groups. The main index shed 0.3, weighed down by financ...

Blue Jackets add MacLean to coaching staff

Veteran NHL player and coach Paul MacLean will join the Columbus Blue Jackets coaching staff as an assistant with emphasis on special teams. His presence on the bench will be delayed until immigration procedures are completed.MacLean, 61, w...

T'gana CM holds meeting on transport workers strike

Telangana Chief Minister K S Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday held a meeting with officials on the TSRTC employees strike issue and decided to study in detail the entire matter before taking a final call on its course of action. The meeting al...

EXPLAINER-U.S. legislation on Hong Kong: what does it mean?

The U.S. Congress has passed legislation to back protesters in Hong Kong and threaten China with possible sanctions on human rights, which sources say President Donald Trump is expected to sign into law in coming days.Mass protests for more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019