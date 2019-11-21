Filing review petition against Ayodhya verdict not 'beneficial': Madani faction

The Mahmood Madani faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Thursday said filing a review petition against the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict will not be "beneficial" though it was not averse to parties doing so as they have a "constitutional right". The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Arshad Madani faction has already announced that it will file a review petition against the November 9 verdict.

A national executive meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Mahmood Madani) was held here on Thursday to discuss whether a review petition should be filed or not and whether the 5 acre land for building a mosque in Ayodhya be accepted, a statement by the group said. "The executive of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Mahmood Madani) believes filing a review petition against the Ayodhya verdict will not be beneficial to Muslims. However, as different organisations have expressed their will to file the petition, it is their 'constitutional right' and we will not oppose it," it said.

The faction also demanded that Muslims should be allowed to offer namaz in all the mosques under the protection of the Archeological Survey of India. As there is no intervention in the functioning of Waqf boards by state governments and the Centre, their caretakers are making decisions harmful for the Muslim community, it alleged.

"In the matter of Babri Masjid, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board has betrayed Muslims," it claimed.

