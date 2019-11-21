International Development News
Development News Edition

Filing review petition against Ayodhya verdict not 'beneficial': Madani faction

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 22:49 IST
Filing review petition against Ayodhya verdict not 'beneficial': Madani faction
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Mahmood Madani faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Thursday said filing a review petition against the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict will not be "beneficial" though it was not averse to parties doing so as they have a "constitutional right". The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Arshad Madani faction has already announced that it will file a review petition against the November 9 verdict.

A national executive meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Mahmood Madani) was held here on Thursday to discuss whether a review petition should be filed or not and whether the 5 acre land for building a mosque in Ayodhya be accepted, a statement by the group said. "The executive of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Mahmood Madani) believes filing a review petition against the Ayodhya verdict will not be beneficial to Muslims. However, as different organisations have expressed their will to file the petition, it is their 'constitutional right' and we will not oppose it," it said.

The faction also demanded that Muslims should be allowed to offer namaz in all the mosques under the protection of the Archeological Survey of India. As there is no intervention in the functioning of Waqf boards by state governments and the Centre, their caretakers are making decisions harmful for the Muslim community, it alleged.

"In the matter of Babri Masjid, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board has betrayed Muslims," it claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

ICRA forecasts lower GDP growth in Q2 of FY20

Leading ratings firm ICRA expects further deterioration in the growth of Indias GDP to 4.7 per cent in Q2 of FY2020, due to weakening momentum in industry. The ICRA also forecast the countrys gross value added GVA at basic prices in year-on...

UPDATE 5-Trump ex-adviser calls Ukraine election interference theory 'fictional narrative'

President Donald Trumps former Russia adviser Fiona Hill urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday not to promote politically driven falsehoods that cast doubt on Russias interference in the 2016 U.S. e...

Zimbabwe scraps import controls on maize, wheat flour after drought

Zimbabwe has removed import controls on maize and wheat flour following a severe drought that cut supplies, a cabinet minister said on Thursday. More than half of Zimbabwes population requires food aid following an El Nino-induced drought t...

G20 has put up "historically high levels" of trade barriers - WTO

G20 economies slapped on 28 new barriers between mid-May and mid-October covering trade worth an estimated 460.4 billion, mainly via tariff increases and import bans, the World Trade Organization said on Thursday.The restrictions by the wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019