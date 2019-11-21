Higher reaches of J-K witness fresh snowfall

The high altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir, including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, witnessed fresh snowfall on Thursday, officials said. The snowfall started in the high altitude areas of the valley and parts of Jammu region this afternoon, while Srinagar was lashed by rains after overcast conditions during most part of the day, the weather department said.

Gulmarg resort, the attraction for tourists visiting the valley during winter, recorded four inches of snowfall, a spokesperson of the metrological department said. Light snowfall was witnessed in the upper reaches of north, central and south Kashmir and parts of Jammu region including Pir Ki Gali along the Mughal road.

The road connecting the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri with south Kashmir was closed for vehicular traffic on November 5 following heavy snowfall in most parts of Kashmir and the high altitude areas of Jammu. Director of the Meteorological Department Sonam Lotus said moderate snowfall is expected in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and some places of Ladakh including Drass, Zanskar and Zojilla in Kargil district and Khardongla and Changla in Leh district of Ladakh region.

"Significant improvement is likely from Friday afternoon and thereafter the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till November end, barring a light snowfall in high altitude areas on November 27," he said.

