Assistant jailor of MP prison booked for raping subordinate staff

An assistant jailor of a prison in Seoni district was booked on Thursday for allegedly raping a female subordinate staff multiple times after promising to marry her, police said.

In her complaint to police, the woman said that she and Prashant Chauhan developed intimacy in 2016 when both of them were posted at Central Jail here, Civil Lines Police Station's Town Inspector Sanjay Bhalavi said.

Currently the victim is posted in Narsinghpur district, the police officer said, adding the accused has been charged for rape and there are some legal formalities which need to be completed before he is rounded up.

