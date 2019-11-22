International Development News
Development News Edition

'JNU facing deficit of over Rs 45 crore, necessary to levy service charges in hostel'

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has justified its decision of revising hostel fee by saying that it has a shortage of more than Rs 45 crore due to huge electricity and water charges and salary of contractual staff.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 09:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 09:59 IST
'JNU facing deficit of over Rs 45 crore, necessary to levy service charges in hostel'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has justified its decision of revising hostel fee by saying that it has a shortage of more than Rs 45 crore due to huge electricity and water charges and salary of contractual staff. "The University has a deficit of more than Rs 45 crore because of huge electricity and water charges and salary of contractual staff," the JNU on Thursday said in a statement, adding that there is a "misinformation" campaign being run in the name of hostel fee hike.

"In reality, service charges are being levied, which have been zero so far. For sustainability of the university budget which has run into a huge deficit, it is necessary to levy the service charges in the hostel," the university said. It claimed that propaganda is being run that a large number of poor students will be adversely affected by the revised hostel charges.

The JNU is unable to pay its 450 contractual employees as the University Grants Commission (UGC) no longer allows payment of salaries of such employees of hostels from the salary head of the budget. "The UGC has given clear instructions to JNU that all shortfalls in the non-salary expenditures should be met by using the internal receipts generated by the University. Thus, there is no alternative for the IHA than to collect service charges from the students," it said.

As per the preliminary estimates, the revised hostel charges for each general student is approximately Rs 4,500 per month including Rs 2,300 is for food charges per month. "The below poverty line (BPL) category students have to pay only 50 per cent of the remaining amount of Rs 2,200. Therefore, a BPL category student has to pay approximately Rs 3,400 per month," it said.

Out of 6,000 students residing in the JNU hostel, 5,371 students receive financial aid in the form of fellowships and scholarships. Dismissing reports that the revised hostel charges in the JNU are more than similar charges in other Central Universities, the institute said, "It needs to be underlined that the JNU does not charge developmental fees, unlike other universities. Moreover, the admission fee in the JNU has been minimal for decades and no revision has taken place for more than four decades."

Justifying the revised hostel fee by its administration, the varsity said, "While the JNU charges admission fee Rs 300 per annum, the Central University of Hyderabad charges around Rs 10,000 per annum." The students of the JNU have been protesting for the past three weeks against hostel fee hike, a dress code among others

The university had hiked the double room rent from Rs 10 to Rs 300 per month, single room from Rs 20 to Rs 600 per month and increased one-time refundable mess security deposit from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000. The fee was, however, partially rolled back. Now, the room rent for single-seater rooms will be kept to Rs 600 per month, while it will be Rs 300 for those students who are from the BPL category. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

China's Xi says wants to work out 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.

China wants to work out an initial trade agreement with the United States and has been trying to avoid a trade war, but it is not afraid to retaliate when necessary, President Xi Jinping said on Friday. We want to work for a phase one agree...

Delhi minister says Twitter account hacked

Delhi Social Justice Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday claimed that his Twitter account was hacked and tweets on religious icons were posted to harm the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the assembly election.I will take steps in this regard. I...

Patna HC expresses concern over pendency of over 2 lakh

Expressing concern over pendency of over 2 lakh prohibition-related cases, the Patna high court has asked the Bihar government to file its reply on tackling litigations arising out of enforcement of prohibition law in the state. Complete pr...

UPDATE 1-Australia bushfire smoke shoots Sydney into top 10 global pollution index

The Australian state of New South Wales was gasping under the worst levels of air pollution ever recorded on Friday as smoke from widespread bushfires caused a spike in hospital visits and hazards including poor visibility for drivers. Sydn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019