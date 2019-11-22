International Development News
CRPF jawan injured in Chhattisgarh IED blast

  • Bijapur
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 10:55 IST
A CRPF jawan was injured on Friday when a pressure bomb placed by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said. The incident took place early morning near Tarrem village under Basaguda police station when a team of CRPF's 168th Battalion was out on an area domination operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said.

While the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest near Tarrem, 450 km from the state capital Raipur, a paramilitary jawan inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection triggering the blast that left him injured. The injured constable Munna Kumar was shifted to a local hospital, Patel said, adding a combing operation was underway in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

