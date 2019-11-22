C'garh: CRPF soldier sustains injuries in IED blast by Naxals
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast planted by Naxals under Basaguda police station limits.
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast planted by Naxals under Basaguda police station limits. "A CRPF jawan of 168 battalions got injured in an IED blast planted by ultras under Basaguda police station limits," P Sundar Raj, inspector-general of Bastar police, said.
The injured soldier has been taken to the hospital, he said. The area where the blast occurred has been cordoned off by police. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CRPF jawan killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
CRPF jawan killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh: Accidental firing injures CRPF jawan in Sukma
CRPF constable killed in accidental firing
Gandhi family will be provided 'Z+' security cover of CRPF on all-India basis: Officials.