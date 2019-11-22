Elderly man, son charred to death in Himachal

A 60-year-old man and his son were burnt alive after a fire broke out at a three-storey house in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said. When the fire broke out on Thursday night, Shanti Devi and her husband Sher Singh was preparing dinner in the kitchen, while their son Lal Singh had gone to his room. The son suddenly started crying, following which the couple went towards his room and saw the blaze, an officer said.

Devi escaped as she slipped on the ladder of the house at Thati Bir village of Banjar tehsil, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said. The charred bodies of Sher Singh and his son were recovered on Thursday evening and have been sent to the Banjar hospital for post-mortem, the SP said.

The house was completely burnt and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Their relatives have not suspect any foul play behind the fire, the officer added. PTI DJI HMB

