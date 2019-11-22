International Development News
Development News Edition

Sanjay Raut, Nawab Malik comment on changing dynamics of Maharashtra power politics

At a time when Shiv Sena is drifting away from one of its oldest alliance partner BJP and inching closer to Congress and NCP to form government in Maharashtra, Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Friday commented on the changing dynamics of the state power politics.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 12:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 12:20 IST
Sanjay Raut, Nawab Malik comment on changing dynamics of Maharashtra power politics
NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik (l) and Sena leader Sanjay Raut . Image Credit: ANI

At a time when Shiv Sena is drifting away from one of its oldest alliance partner BJP and inching closer to Congress and NCP to form government in Maharashtra, Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Friday commented on the changing dynamics of the state power politics. Taking to Twitter, Raut tweeted in Hindi which roughly reads, "Sometimes it is better to move away from some relationship. Not for ego but for self-respect."

The hot-and-cold relationship between BJP and Sena is not new in politics. The two parties, which stitched an alliance in 1989 for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Maharashtra, had met dead-ends many times in the last 30 years. In 1995, the two first formed the government in Maharashtra and remained in power till 1999 with Manohar Joshi as its first chief minister.

Meanwhile, Malik hit out at BJP chief Amit Shah who has been hailed as 'Chanakya' in Indian politics and said he has been defeated by NCP chief Pawar Sahab, referring to BJP's failure to form government in Maharashtra. "After all, the so-called Chanakya of Indian politics was defeated by Pawar Saheb. Maharashtra could not bow to the throne of Delhi. Jai Maharashtra," Malik tweeted in Hindi.

Smaller allies of NCP-Congress held meetings with the leaders of the alliance today to work out final modalities and their role in the "Maha Vikas Aghadi" (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena) government in the state. Apart from these three major parties, smaller allies of Congress and NCP like Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Peasants and Workers Party of India, Samajwadi Party etc will also be a part of the alliance. They will most likely be part of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', the expected name of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in the state.According to the leaders of Congress and NCP, a Common Minimum Programme to run the alliance government has been worked out after a series of meetings and several rounds of discussions. They also told that power-distribution among the allies would soon be finalised in a couple of meetings.

Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state.

The Shiv Sena is now in talks with the Congress and NCP to form a government in Maharashtra. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Bangladesh bat in maiden pink-ball test against India

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat against India at Eden Gardens on Friday in the first day-night test for both teams.Visibility of the heavily-lacquered pink ball, especially at twilight, will be a concern for...

Giannis' triple-double leads Bucks past Blazers

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 24 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists as the host Milwaukee Bucks posted a 137-129 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. The triple-double was the second of the season for Antetoko...

Couture's OT goal lifts Sharks past Knights

Logan Couture scored the overtime game-winner, and goaltender Aaron Dell provided a scintillating performance to backstop the San Jose Sharks to a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Dell, San Joses backup ...

Investments via P-notes rise in Oct after registering fall for 4 months

After declining for four consecutive months, investments through participatory notes P-notes in the Indian capital market marginally rose to Rs 76,773 crore at the end of October. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019