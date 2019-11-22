SC refuses to stay NGT order on RO filters, asks manufactures to approach Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday asked RO manufactures to approach the central government against the order of National Green Tribunal (NGT) prohibiting use of reverse osmosis (RO) where total dissolved solids (TDS) are less than 500 mg per litre. A bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman directed the Centre to consider the representation and materials by the manufacturers before passing any notification.

The NGT had recently directed the government to regulate the use of purifiers and sensitise public about the ill effects of demineralised water in the national capital. The petitioners, however, told the top court that there is abundant material to show the need for RO filters.

Meanwhile, last week, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan while releasing the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report, said that Delhi's water quality had failed on 19 parameters. (ANI)

