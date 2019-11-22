International Development News
Bhopal: Obscene video played on fare collection machine at bus stop, case registered

A cybercrime case has been registered in regard to playing of an indecent video at the fare collection machine at a bus stop in the city.

A copy of the complaint filed by BCLL to cyber cell of the city police. Image Credit: ANI

A cybercrime case has been registered in regard to playing of an indecent video at the fare collection machine at a bus stop in the city. The incident occurred at Vidya Nagar bus stop located at Hoshangabad Road in the state capital.

Officers of Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL), Municipal Corporation and the machine operators Harman International India Private Limited lodged a complaint against the obscene video case to the cyber cell of city police. Investigation revealed that the video was uploaded on October 28 by tampering with the machine. More than two videos were uploaded to the machine.

The company's software could not catch it at the moment the videos were uploaded. Cybercrime cell have registered a case in this regard and will conduct an investigation. (ANI)

