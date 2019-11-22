International Development News
Two including juvenile held for stabbing man in Delhi

Two including a juvenile were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a person during a road rage incident in Gautampuri area, police said on Friday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two including a juvenile were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a person during a road rage incident in Gautampuri area, police said on Friday. The victim has been identified as Amit Jain, a businessman.

"The incident took place on November 17. It is a matter of road rage. One person identified as Shamshad along with a juvenile have been apprehended. Shamshad had involvement in two criminal cases. One more accused involved in the matter is absconding," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Ved Prakash Surya said. Jain was first admitted to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital here and later shifted to Max Hospital Patparganj. His condition is stable now.

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. It shows three persons stabbing a man on his chest while he was sitting on a scooty. As per the witnesses, the three persons had an argument with the victim after his scooty collided with their vehicle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

