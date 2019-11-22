U'khand CM flags off mountaineering expedition to Horn of Harsil

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday flagged off a mountaineering expedition to the Horn of Harsil, a peak in the Harsil valley of Uttarkashi district. The expedition was jointly organized by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Corporation, the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering and the State Disaster Response Force.

The joint expedition team intends to climb the unscaled peak in 5-6 days. Wishing the team all the best at the flag-off, Rawat said such expeditions should aim to spread the message of environmental conservation through tree plantation and putting an end to the use of polythene.

"We will have to continue our efforts towards promoting Uttarakhand as an adventure tourism destination through such expeditions," Rawat said.

