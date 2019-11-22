Plea in Delhi HC seeks implementation of stay imposed by DDCA on Rajat Sharma's resignation
A petition was moved in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking implementation of Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) order which had directed Rajat Sharma to continue his role as its president.
A petition was moved in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking implementation of Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) order which had directed Rajat Sharma to continue his role as its president. Sharma had resigned from the office of DDCA president on November 16. He, however, assumed the charge two days later after ombudsman Justice (Retired) Badar Durrez Ahmed put his and other officials' resignations on hold and asked them to continue in their respective roles.
The petition sought the court's intervention in restraining the respondents from acting in contravention to the order. Some of the respondents in the case are the Central government, DDCA, and Sharma. (ANI)
