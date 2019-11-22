International Development News
Development News Edition

Railways gears up to tackle delay caused by fog in winter season, rolls out action plan for hassle free commute

To overcome the problem of trains' delayment during the winter season, the Northern Railways has come out with a plan to provide hassle-free commute to the passengers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 15:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 15:35 IST
Railways gears up to tackle delay caused by fog in winter season, rolls out action plan for hassle free commute
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

To overcome the problem of trains' delayment during the winter season, the Northern Railways has come out with a plan to provide hassle-free commute to the passengers. In a press note issued by the Railways, the organisation has stated that it will inform passengers through SMS on registered mobile about trains running late status if the train is more than one hour late.

Catering Stalls will also be opened on the platforms beyond the normal sale hours and also additional Railway Protection Force personnel will be deployed for crowd management and tackling security issues. The Railways has also made a plan pertaining to the safety of the train and stated that timely assessment of the rails will be done to detect rail fractures especially during the night hours.

GPS based tracking systems will also be developed as handheld trackers are to be provided to the line patrolling staff so that they can be in constant touch with the closest stations on either side to effectively report any untoward. "Provision of Fog Safety Device (FSD) in all plying Locomotives. These FSDs are GPS based the drivers get audio-visual information of the approaching signal even if the visibility is very low. Up-gradation of the Signaling system to Modified Automatic Signaling Units which are connected to the GPS network. This would rule out human-error in signaling," the press note read.

Some improvements have also been done on Sighting Boards, W/L Boards, Fog Signal Posts and have been given a fresh coat of luminous paint and Lime marking across the track is done to make them discernable even in foggy conditions. "Loco/Crew/Rake links are to be planned and reviewed during a period of fog. This is to provide adequate rest to the Crew. Also cleaning and maintenance work can be performed on the rolling stock so that the rakes are available on time for the next trip to minimize delays and maintain punctuality," the Railways stated.

Not only that, the Visibility Test Object (VTO) will also be conducted by the station masters to assess the severity of the fog in and around the station area. In addition, Loco Pilots will be given special training to tackle low visibility issues. "They will also be sensitized to apply their wisdom and sense of judgment on controlling the speed of the train keeping in view the prevailing conditions on the track at the time." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan says China fails to pay up on $8.6 billion in aid pledges to former allies

Taiwans foreign minister said on Friday that China had failed to deliver aid promises worth 8.6 billion and instead exported corruption to nations that had switched allegiance to Beijing from Taipei, amid a tug-of-war for diplomatic recogni...

U2, AR Rahman collaborate for new track

Irish band U2 has launched a new track, Ahimsa, in collaboration with Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman, ahead of their maiden performance in the country. Island Records announced the release of the track which aims to celebrate the ...

Malta police need more time to question man in journalist murder case -PM

Police decided to release on bail a person of interest in the investigation into the murder of a Maltese journalist because they need more time to question him, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Friday. If a person is taken to court, he ...

Veteran filmmakers talk about Indian cinema, budgets, OTT platforms at IFFI

An In conversation session on the evolution of Indian Cinema in the last 50 years was held on the sidelines of the 50th International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Goa today. Veteran filmmakers Subhash Ghai, Shaji N. Karun and Film Crit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019