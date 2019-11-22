Maoist Deepak detained under NSA

Master trainer in weapons and Maoist Deepak, who was lodged in the central prison here, was on Friday detained under National Security Act. The detention order was issued by the district Collector K Rajamani.

Deepak was arrested from a forest area on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border on November 9 by the Special Task Force during the search operations in the aftermath of an encounter by Thunderbolt of Kerala in the state. He was under treatment in the government hospital here for injuries sustained in the encounter leading to his arrest. The encounter had left five other Maoists dead.

Deepak was taking treatment amid tight security cover, as the police had registered cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act and also for his involvement in alleged anti-government activities and possessing weapons. Based on the report submitted by investigating officer, Rajamani ordered the detention of Deepak under NSA.

Deepak had been questioned for his alleged involvement in the deadly ambush on a CRPF team in 2010 in Chattisgarh that killed 76 jawans, police had said on Tuesday. On Sunday last, a police team from Chattisgarh led by DSP Manoj visited Deepak at the hospital as part of investigation, police said.

The Chattisgarh police team is likely to seek a transit warrant to take Deepak into their custody and to Chattisgarh, they said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)