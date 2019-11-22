International Development News
Frequency of trains significantly increased in Kashmir: Railways

The railways has significantly increased the frequency of trains in Kashmir from Friday and extended daily run-time to allow more passengers to use the service, officials said here. There will be 14 train services on Friday and 16 services daily from Saturday onwards between various stations on the railway line in Kashmir, they said.

Due to the demand of commuters, the railways increased the frequency of trains and also extended the timing of the service between different stations on the Baramulla-Banihal railway line, the officials said. The rail service was partially resumed in Kashmir -- between Baramulla and Srinagar -- on November 12 and later fully on November 17.

The service was resumed over three months after it was suspended on August 3 due to security reasons. The move came days before the Centre announced its decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories. After it was resumed, the railways said there would be only two services of the train every day and the timing would be from 10 am to 3 pm due to security considerations.

They said the now timing of the train service has been extended as well and the first service will start at 8:30 am and the trains would be operated till 5 pm. This would benefit the people and allow more commuters to use the service, the officials said.

